Baghdad bombings kill 20 as Iraqi forces reach Tigris

At least 20 people were killed in two separate bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowded marketplace in eastern Baghdad, killing at least seven people and wounding over a dozen others, police and medical sources said, Reuters reported.

The attack in the mainly Shia district of Baladiyat was the second bomb attack to hit the Iraqi capital on Sunday. A suicide car bomb claimed by Daesh at another market killed 13 people and wounded more than 50 others at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad earlier in the day, police and medical sources said.

The attacker drove the car through a gate to the market in the district of Jamila, and detonated the bomb after security forces opened fire on the vehicle, a police source said.

Daesh terrorist group claimed the attack in an online statement.

A series of attacks in the Iraqi capital and other cities in the country have killed dozens of people in just over a week.

Several have been claimed by Daesh, which is coming under increasing pressure from an offensive in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq.

Iraqi special forces reached the eastern bank of the Tigris in Mosul on Sunday for the first time in the operation to drive Daesh terrorists out of the city, a spokesman said.

Counter Terrorism Service troops fought their way to a bridge over the river which has been damaged in fighting, CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan told Reuters.

Daesh is likely to resort to bomb attacks and similar tactics elsewhere in Iraq as it is driven out of its Mosul stronghold.