Assad tells French MPs he is ‘optimistic’ about peace talks

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told visiting French lawmakers on Sunday that he is "optimistic" about upcoming peace negotiations due to be held in Kazakhstan between representatives of Damascus and dozens of foreign-backed opposition groups.

Damascus is "ready to negotiate" with some 91 armed opposition groups, President Assad was quoted by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) as saying.

The French delegation, led by Lawmaker Thierry Mariani, arrived in Syria on January 5.

Also Mariani told AFP that the Syrian president declared his willingness to negotiate with the opposition groups fighting against the Syrian government, excluding terrorist organizations.

The Syrian president received the three French lawmakers in the capital Damascus on Sunday, a day after the delegation visited second city Aleppo, recently liberated by the government.

Assad told the delegation he was "counting a lot" on the new peace talks expected to be convened later this month in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The Syrian president also blamed France for its current policy, saying it is disconnected from the reality of the war in Syria. He added that the adopted policy by Paris has deteriorated the situation through the support it has provided for terrorist groups in the country, Press TV reported.

The negotiations, which exclude the terrorist groups Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, will be mediated by Russia, Turkey, and Iran. The three countries successfully implemented a similar accord in December following the defeat of armed groups in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo.

The Syria president also stated that he was prepared "for a reconciliation with them (the armed groups) providing that they lay down their weapons."

Assad also criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and blamed him for jailing "more political prisoners than all the Arab countries combined."

The Syrian president rejected accusations of war crimes committed by Syria's government forces, saying no war was clean. He, however, added, "There were probably mistakes on the government side, which I regret them and condemn them," Press TV reported.

The French delegation said they had seen substantial improvement of the situation, which in turn revealed the ability of the Syrian people and government to restore security and stability and continue to stand their ground firmly in the face of terrorism. They added that the Western public opinion, particularly in France, had become aware that the image they were receiving about the status quo in the region and Syria was not realistic and included plenty of false information.