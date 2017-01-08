PM: I'll set out Brexit strategy over coming weeks

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would set out her strategy, including how she will try to get the right Brexit deal, over the coming weeks, denying suggestions her plans were "muddled".

Speaking to Sky News television, May sidestepped questions on whether she would prioritize curbing immigration from the European Union over Britain's preferential access to the bloc's single market but said it was not a "binary choice," Reuters reported.

"Over the coming weeks, I'll be setting out more details of my plan for Britain, yes that's about getting the right deal for Brexit, but it is also about economic reform ... It's about getting the right deal internationally but it's also about a fair deal at home," she said.

May has so far said little publicly about her negotiating position ahead of what are expected to be some of the most complicated international talks Britain has engaged in since World War Two.

The vote for Britain to become the first country to leave the 28-nation bloc sent shockwaves across the world and emboldened populists in Europe and the United States.

"Unacceptable" lack of knowledge

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she knew little of Britain's plan to leave the European Union, a situation that was "unacceptable" six months after the Brexit vote.

Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party which campaigned to remain in the bloc, told the BBC that the British government needed to compromise in negotiations with the EU to keep Scotland on side, rather than focusing on immigration, Reuters reported.

"Don't disregard Scotland," Sturgeon said.

"I don't feel as if I know any more about her negotiating objectives today than I did six months ago, and probably what's more worrying than that, I'm not sure she knows more about her negotiating objectives than she did back then as well."