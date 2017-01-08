Iran’s Hero of Reconstruction passes away at 82

Iran's former president and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani passed away in Tehran at the age of 82 due to a heart attack on Sunday.

President Hassan Rouhani immediately paid a visit to the hospital in the capital’s north, where the top official died, expressing his condolences to the cleric’s family and Iranian people.

The cleric was an influential Iranian politician and writer, who was the fourth president of Iran. He was the head of the Assembly of Experts from 2007 until 2011 when he decided not to nominate himself for the post. He was also the chairman of the Expediency Council of Iran.

During the Iran-Iraq war, Rafsanjani was the de facto commander-in-chief of the Iranian military. Rafsanjani was elected speaker of the Iranian Parliament in 1980 and served until 1989. Rafsanjani also served as president of Iran from 1989 to 1997. He played an important role in the choice of the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Rafsanjani has been described as a pragmatic politician. He supported a free market position domestically, favoring privatization of state-owned industries, and a moderate position internationally, seeking to avoid conflict with the United States and the West.

On May 11, 2013, Rafsanjani entered the race for the June 2013 presidential election, but on May 21 he was disqualified by the Guardian Council.

He run for the Leadership Expert Assembly from Tehran constituency and topped the list.