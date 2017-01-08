UK, US seek to destroy Mideast states that resist Israel: Commentator

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned of plots hatched by Britain to partition countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

A political commentator believes the political system in Britain and the United States is “infected” by Zionism whose main principle is to destroy any country in the Middle East that could resist Israel’s territorial expansion.

“And that is why you have seen soon as a country shows weakness, then immediately in goes the West - in Iraq, in Syria, in Yemen, in Libya. These are the opportunities that Zionism sees to destroy its opposition,” Rodney Shakespeare told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

He also stated that the “secret policy” of Britain and the United States is to smash up the independent states in the Middle East in order to promote global finance.

The commentator further argued these countries are linked with the supporters of Daesh –namely Saudi Arabia - because Riyadh also suppresses popular movements, which oppose Israel.

Elsewhere in remarks, Shakespeare noted that if the West and its allies seek to destroy Iran, it could be “counterproductive.”

This came after Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy is seeking to destroy Iran’s “national power,” and that authorities must work to strengthen the government’s executive and judicial branches in the face of such plots.

“When you go to a country which is increasing its power, increasing its influence, it is becoming a world leader, and when you try to attack and smash that up, then the effect can be counterproductive. In fact you have increased its strength as it is happening for example to Russia at this moment,” he said in conclusion.