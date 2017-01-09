RSS
January 09, 2017 0131 GMT

News ID:175371
Publish Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:05:46 GMT
Service: Iran

Qatari Emir condoles Iranian President on passing away of Ayatollah Rafsanjani

Qatari Emir condoles Iranian President on passing away of Ayatollah Rafsanjani

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condoled the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on passing away of the chairman of the Iranian Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

 In a message to President Rouhani on Sunday night, the Emir expressed his condolences to him on the demise of Ayatollah Rafsanjani who passed away from a heart attack on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani, 82, died of cardiac arrest caused by a heart attack in a state-run hospital in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday extended condolences to the Iranian nation on the demise of the late chairman of the Expediency Council.

Rafsanjani, a veteran Iranian cleric and politician served in different posts in the post-1979 Islamic Revolution era.

He was Iran's president between 1989 and 1997.

   
