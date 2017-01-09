RSS
Publish Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:05:44 GMT
Bahraini emir condoles death of Ayatollah Rafsanjani

Bahraini Emir Hamad bin Issa Al-e Khalifa in a message on Sunday night extended his condolences on the sad occasion of the demise of late Chairman of Iran's Expediency Council Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

In his message addressed to President Hassan Rouhani, the Bahraini emir sympathized with the bereaved family of Ayatollah Rafsanjani and the Iranian nation and government, IRNA reported.

“I pray to the God Almighty that he (Ayatollah Rafsanjani) may rest in peace,” the Bahraini emir said.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82 due to a heart attack in a Tehran hospital.

Rafsanjani, a veteran cleric, a pillar of the Islamic Revolution and a leading politician, served in different positions in the post-1979 Islamic Revolution era.

 

   
