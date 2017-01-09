EA, GC extend condolences on Ayatollah Rafsanjani's demise

Chairman of the Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati on Sunday extended condolences on the demise of late Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

In a message, issued on Sunday, Ayatollah Jannati said the news on the passing away of Ayatollah Rafsanjani had saddened him, IRNA reported.

He condoled with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the bereaved family on the sad occasion and prayed God Almighty for his divine forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the Guardian Council issued a similar message to condole with the Leader and his family on the event.

Funeral procession for late Ayatollah Rafsanjani will be held on Tuesday morning, the Expediency Council's Public Relations Office reported.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82 due to a heart attack in a Tehran hospital.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani was one of the most influential figures of the Islamic Revolution in both pre- and post-Revolution days.

Born in Rafsanjan, southern province of Kerman, on August 25, 1934, the late ayatollah played a key role in the pre-Islamic Revolution era and a close ally to the Founder of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini in his campaign against the former monarchical regime.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani had also activities in the post-Islamic Revolution era, including membership in the Revolutionary Council, Commander-in-Chief of armed forces during the Sacred Defense era (1980-88), being speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran for three terms, while being the fourth and fifth president from 1989-1997.

He has been distinguished as one of the most influential political figures of Iran.