RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 09, 2017 0131 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175380
Publish Date: Mon, 09 Jan 2017 13:58:16 GMT
Service: Iran

Leader to lead prayers for body of deceased Ayatollah Rafsanjani

Leader to lead prayers for body of deceased Ayatollah Rafsanjani

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will lead mass prayers for the body of the deceased Ayatollah Akbar Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

 According to an official in the Expediency Council on Monday, the family of Ayatollah Rafsanjani have decided to have him buried in the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran the Late Imam Khomeini in south of capital, Tehran.

Hamzeh Khalili told IRNA that the funeral procession would start at 10 a.m. in Tehran University on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82 due to a heart attack in a Tehran hospital.

Rafsanjani, a veteran cleric, a pillar of the Islamic Revolution and a leading politician, served in different positions in the post-1979 Islamic Revolution era.

 

   
KeyWords
Leader
Rafsanjani
prayers
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2580 sec