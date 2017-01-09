Leader to lead prayers for body of deceased Ayatollah Rafsanjani

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will lead mass prayers for the body of the deceased Ayatollah Akbar Rafsanjani during his funeral ceremony on Tuesday.

According to an official in the Expediency Council on Monday, the family of Ayatollah Rafsanjani have decided to have him buried in the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran the Late Imam Khomeini in south of capital, Tehran.

Hamzeh Khalili told IRNA that the funeral procession would start at 10 a.m. in Tehran University on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82 due to a heart attack in a Tehran hospital.

Rafsanjani, a veteran cleric, a pillar of the Islamic Revolution and a leading politician, served in different positions in the post-1979 Islamic Revolution era.