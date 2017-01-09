Nasrallah: Ayatollah Rafsanjani a fervent supporter of resistance

Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was an active supporter of Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said.

He made the remarks in a statement, issued on Monday, IRNA reported.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82 due to a heart attack in a Tehran hospital.

Rafsanjani, a veteran cleric, a pillar of the Islamic Revolution and a leading politician, served in different positions in the post-1979 Islamic Revolution era.

Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani has been a big pillar, a supporter, a kind father and a staunch defender of the Lebanon Islamic resistance in all stages and difficult conditions in the past 34 years, Nasrallah said.

He condoled the bereaved family of Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani, the Iranian Leader and grand clerics, the Iranian officials and people.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani believed in Palestine and Qods as pivotal issues of Islamic Ummah and was the flag-bearer in supporting them, Nasrallah said.

He noted that Ayatollah Rafsanjani was a defender of the Palestinians and the region against the Zionist regime plots.

Ayatollah Rafsanjani was always a great supporter of Palestinian people and their Jihad and resistance, the Hezbollah leader added.

He said the Palestinian issue had always a special place in Ayatollah Rafsanjani's actions during the Pahlavi dictatorship and after the Iranian 1979 Islamic revolution.

“The Lebanese Hezbollah will not forget Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani's position who sided with us in all fields and all stages,” Nasrallah added.

He said, “We have always prayed for Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani and will love him forever.”