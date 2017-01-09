Greater public awareness about divorce essential

The growth in divorce rate in the society can raise the frequency of many social disorders including addiction, burglary, poverty and unemployment.

Experts contend that extensive efforts should be made to prevent the incidence of divorce in the households, however, separation can be a solution for a couple when conditions of their married life becomes intolerable.

It seems that adequate steps have not been taken to raise awareness among the people about divorce. Many separations can be avoided by turning to consultation services. Mass media should also try to inform the couples about the consequences of divorce.

Experts believe that, at times, separation can prevent some disorders when a couple experiences prolonged tension and conflict.

Afshin Tabatabaei, a social researcher, said divorce is a way out of a destructive and harsh relationship between a couple.

He said sometimes, a couple decides to shun divorce and continue the marriage to maintain the psychological security of their children.

"If a man and woman want to stay together for the sake of their children, they should agree to avoid any tension and conflict.

"However, if a couple is unable to exert self-control, the husband and wife are recommended to separate.

"This only will deprive the children of having both the father and mother together, but they will no longer live in a stressful environment."

Tabatabaei said the children of such parents usually lack self-esteem.

He added that lying is another problem witnessed in children of such parents since they are afraid of talking to their parents about their troubles.

Growing number of marriage break-ups has posed a grave risk to the society. The gloomy phenomenon not only wreaks havoc on the family foundation, but also leads to social disorders.

Officials and experts have voiced deep concern about the devastating repercussions of divorces in Iran. They have called for devising comprehensive plans to lower marriage break-ups.