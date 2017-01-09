Iranians make sensor for simulating wrist to conduct telesurgery

Science Desk

Researchers from Amirkabir Industrial University have managed to simulate a wrist enabling it to conduct a surgical procedure from a remote location.

Babak Azmoudeh, the project manager, said the research seeks to present an algorithm for evaluating the hand powers by using nonparametric modeling methods.

"Therefore, we managed to develop a computer model for spasticity of muscles by designing and manufacturing a sensor."

This sensor has been designed for measuring the forces and the change in the force in hand, he said.

He further said the data pertaining to the force and neuronal signal resulting from spasticity of muscles are registered concurrently.

"Then the data is made available to the neural network through which we could make the model of spasticity of muscles."

Apart from producing prosthetic hand, this method can be used for telesurgery, he concluded.