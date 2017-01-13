Iran welcomes first new Airbus plane

The first of 100 Airbus planes that Iran purchased from the European aviation giant landed in the capital Tehran on Thursday.

The Iran Air A321 jet touched down at Mehrabad International Airport after a flight from Toulouse, France, where the headquarters of the European consortium is located.

Iran, which has not directly purchased a Western-built plane in nearly 40 years, has ordered 100 airliners from Airbus and 80 from Boeing and is close to a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Toulouse-based ATR, which is jointly owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica.

Transport Minister Abbas Akhoundi told reporters at an airport ceremony that the plane would be used for domestic flights.

Iran is hoping to rapidly upgrade its fleet now that sanctions have been lifted under the 2015 nuclear accord, in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program.

Most of Iran's aging fleet of 250 commercial planes were purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and as of June, only 162 were operational, with the rest grounded because of a lack of spare parts.

Iran Air, whose website lists a fleet of 43 planes, offers direct flights to over 30 international destinations, including London.

“We struggled for two years to purchase planes from Airbus,” Iran Air Chief Farhad Parvaresh told reporters at the ceremony. “There were many problems that still remained from the past and we had to go through a very difficult path to finalize the deal with Airbus.”

The official emphasized that providing funds to support purchases of planes from Airbus contained various complexities.

“This was because Iran had not used the mechanisms to provide foreign funds [for its purchases from overseas supplies] over the past two decades.”

Both Airbus and Boeing need US export licenses to deliver the jets because of the number of US parts they contain.

The two companies have received licenses but some need to be extended due to the lengthy delivery period and Boeing is expected to point to the Airbus delivery to argue its deal should go ahead.

"Everything has been done according to the international regulations and rules up to now. We hope that nothing special happens to end this contract,” Parvaresh told reporters in France on Wednesday.

Iran’s national carrier hopes to receive at least two more aircraft from Airbus by the end of March and a total of six A320 aircraft in calendar year 2017.

Parvaresh said on Thursday that Iran's Bank of Industry and Mine had financed the purchase of the first plane delivered.

Airbus and Boeing are putting up financing help for early deliveries as many Western banks remain wary of doing deals with Iran due to restrictions on the use of the US financial system that remain in effect despite the nuclear deal.

According to Reuters, Airbus, initially reported to have backed the first seven deliveries, was now looking at providing finance for a larger number of deliveries and that Boeing planned to finance the first half a dozen jets.

Most planes are sold in dollars but Airbus is being paid in euros. Boeing's bankers are looking for ways for the company to get paid for future deliveries without breaking core sanctions, subject to Treasury approval, a person close to the deal said.