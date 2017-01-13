Iranian film trio grab four Indian awards

Three Iranian films managed to win four awards at the 9th Jaipur International Film Festival which was held from January 7 to 11.

'Inversion' by Behnam Behzadi received Red Rose Award (best film award) and Best Original Screenplay Award in the Feature Film Category, jiffindia.org wrote.

The Best Short Film Award went to 'Ketch' (daughter), directed by Mehrdad Hassani, while 'Arvand', directed by Pourya Azarbaijani, also won Best War and Peace Film Award in the Feature Film Category.

'Inversion', which is Behzadi’s fourth feature film, centers around a woman, Niloufar (acted by Sahar Dolatshahi), who decides to take charge and find ways to better express herself in the smog-teeming metropolis of Tehran.

It had earlier participated in Un Certain Regard section of Cannes Film Festival receiving rave reviews.

The title is a reference to thermal inversion — a meteorological condition causing air pollution.

The Jaipur International Film Festival, the world's fastest growing film festival, is held every year in January or February in Jaipur, India.

Launched in January 2009, Jaipur International Film Festival expanded to establish a name in organizing world film festival each year in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The purpose of this festival is to promote new movie makers, exchange knowledge, information, ideas and culture between India and other nations in context of their social and cultural ethos. The festival also promotes friendship and cooperation among the people of the world through the medium of films and documentaries.