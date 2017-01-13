Israel attacks Syria after Damascus water secured

The Syrian Army recaptured a village in the strategic Wadi Barada area in the countryside of Damascus, which hosts water supplies to the capital and its surroundings.

Government forces advanced into the village of Bassimeh where Damascus’ main river Barada, as well as a spring supplying the capital’s general area with water, is located, Press TV reported on Friday.

Since late December 2016, government forces have been fighting in the area with terrorists who have damaged the water processing facilities there and reduced water flow to some five million people in the city.

As troops overwhelmed terrorists, the Syrian military said Israel fired rockets early on Friday that hit near a major military airport west of Damascus that was used to attack the militants.

In a statement carried on the official news agency SANA, the Syrian military said several missiles were launched just after midnight from an area near Lake Tiberias in the third such attack recently, triggering a massive fire.

The rockets fell in the vicinity of the Mezzeh military airport on the western edge of the Syrian capital. Residents of Damascus reported hearing several explosions that shook the city.

The Mezzeh airport compound, located on the southwestern edge of the capital, had been used to launch attacks on militant-held areas near Damascus and has come previously under terrorist fire.

The Syrian Army said Israel, through its attacks, is assisting “terrorist groups” fighting the Syrian government.

“The Syrian Army command and armed forces warn the Israeli enemy of the repercussions of this blatant attack and stress it will continue its war on terrorism,” the statement said.

Last month, Israel fired surface-to-surface missiles that also struck near the Mezzeh airport. A week earlier, SANA said Israeli jets fired two missiles from Lebanese airspace toward the outskirts of Damascus, in the Sabboura area.

The attacks came as United Nations envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, said five villages in Wadi Barada had reached agreements with the government to stop hostilities.

On Thursday, as many as 500 civilians and terrorists evacuated the area as part of a reconciliation agreement between the armed groups and the government.

Damascus is pushing for more reconciliation deals in order to secure civilian lives there, and send in engineers to repair the facilities.

Late last year, the army managed to liberate the eastern sector of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city, which had fallen to Takfiri groups back in 2012.