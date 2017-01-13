RSS
News ID:175666
Publish Date: Fri, 13 Jan 2017 19:03:18 GMT
Service: Culture

Tehran to host Japan Cultural Month

Tehran to host Japan Cultural Month

The Embassy of Japan will hold Japan Cultural Month at Tehran's Vahdat Hall from January 16 to February 3, 2017.

The exhibition will be organized in collaboration with Sumitomo Corporation, SAI Drum Band, Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department of East Azarbaijan, Music Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Fajr International Music Festival and Niavaran Cultural Center.

In a fax sent to Iran Daily, further announced that Japanese drums band, SAI, will inaugurate the event in Tabriz (northwestern Iran) on January 16 by performing a concert which will be followed by another performance by the same band as a part of the 32nd Fajr International Music Festival on January 18.

The Embassy of Japan will also host 'The Japan Day' at Niavaran Cultural Center, which will include various Japanese cultural and art programs. The Japan Culture Month will wrap up with a Japanese Language Speech Contest at the Embassy of Japan in Tehran.

   
