President: Rafsanjani’s funeral, show of unity among nation

Political Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday 's funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, former Iranian president, was a show of unity among the nation as well as all political groups in the country.

Rouhani on Friday paid tribute to the Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, as well as the late Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Rafsanjani in Imam Khomeini's mausoleum where both have been buried.

A number of Iranian officials as well as the family of the late Ayatollah Rafsanjani accompanied the president at the ceremony, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani described the huge presence of Iranian mourners at Rafsanjani’s funeral as politically important, a move which indicated that the nation would always stand by the establishment’s officials.

More than 2.5 million Iranians participated in the funeral ceremony of former president, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 82, following a heart attack in Tehran.

The late ayatollah’s demise stood at the top of world news as messages of condolence by world leaders and international figures poured into the country.

Flags of 56 states were flown half-mast following his demise.