Road accidents in Iran drop by 38% past decade

The rate of road accidents in Iran has dropped by 38 percent over the past 10 years, a police commander announced.

Traffic Police Commander General Mohammad Hossein Hamidi on Thursday linked the decline in the number of accidents to closer interaction between police and other institutions and employment of new technologies in controlling the roads and drivers, Tasnim News Agency reported.

An average 3,000 automobile-related deaths occur every day around the globe. Automobile-related deaths rank as the 11th most common cause of death in developing countries, with young people between the age of 5 and 24 facing the highest risk.

Low and middle income countries have less than half of the world’s vehicles, but they contribute to over 90% of the total number of road traffic deaths.

According to figures released by World Atlas in September 2016, Iran is ranked 4th in the list of countries with the highest road traffic death rates.

The estimated road traffic death rate per 100,000 people in Iran was 34.1.

Road accidents in Iran have cause about 280,000 deaths in the past decade.