January 14, 2017 0133 GMT

News ID:175671
Publish Date: Fri, 13 Jan 2017 19:34:10 GMT
Service: Iran

Kuwait to deliver PGCC message to Iran

Kuwait to deliver PGCC message to Iran

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah announced on Thursday that the State of Kuwait would relay a message to Iran from the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Al-Jarallah said in a statement that contacts were underway "with the Iranian brothers to set a proper date to deliver that message." However, he stopped short of elaborating on its contents, KUNA reported.

In December, following the PGCC summit hosted by Bahrain, Al-Jarallah declared that Kuwait had conveyed an identical message to Iran, "expressing the [P]GCC states' view regarding dialogue" with the Islamic Republic.

Relations between Tehran and some Persian Gulf Arab states have been damaged over differences on some regional issues.

 

 

 

   
