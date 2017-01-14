Iran’s tax revenues hit $18b

Iran’s tax revenues amounted to 582.8 trillion rials ($18 billion based on official rate of each 32,369 rials per USD) in the first eight months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 21, 2016), Central Bank of Iran (CBI) reported.

The figure indicates an increase by 27.7 percent as compared to the same period of the preceding year, ILNA wrote.

About 83.3 percent of the tax revenues envisaged by the national budget bill (699.8 trillion rials) has been realized during the eight-month period, according to the CBI.

The government’s total revenues stood at 785.8 trillion rials during the first eight months of the current Iranian fiscal year, while over 1,573.8 trillion rials of revenues were envisaged for the period in national budget.

However, the total revenues of the Iranian government registered an increase of 24.9 percent year-on-year.

The government spending amounted to 1,226 trillion rials in the period, 22.6 percent more compared to the first eight months of preceding year (March 20-Nov. 21, 2015).