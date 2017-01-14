Week ahead: Davos, Trump inauguration, ECB

With the Trump rally showing signs of fatigue after a disappointing press conference by incoming president, investors turn their attention next week to the inauguration.

Davos, the European Central Bank, Janet Yellen and US earnings are also on investors’ agenda, FT reported.

Here’s what to watch in the coming days:

Davos

Economists, corporate bigwigs and global leaders from more than 70 countries will gather in Davos from January 17-20 for the annual World Economic Forum. President Xi Jinping of China will open this year’s meeting, which will be focused on ‘Responsive and responsible leadership’.

The meeting is expected to focus on four key leadership challenges: “strengthening global collaboration, revitalizing economic growth, reforming capitalism and preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution – a huge leap powered by the digital age, which is transforming the way we live and work”.

Trump inauguration

Incoming US president Donald Trump will be sworn into office on January 20, even as the stock-market rally fuelled by his November election win appears to be losing steam. Trump disappointed investors earlier in the week by coming up short on specifics of his trade and tax policies during his first press conference since the election. His inauguration speech gives him another opportunity to offer up details.

“We said on election night that, more than anything else, his victory would bring lasting uncertainty and volatility and nothing that has happened over the past two months has changed our view on that,” said Paul Ashworth at Capital Economics. “If anything, recent events, including last week’s press conference, have only reinforced it. For better or worse, this is most definitely not business as usual,” he added.

ECB decision

It is also slated to be a busy week on the monetary policy front. The European Central Bank (ECB) holds its first monetary policy meeting of 2017 on Thursday, about a month after it extended its landmark bond purchase program by at least nine months. The central bank is likely to leave rates unchanged in what some expect to be a low-key meeting despite an uptick in euro area inflation, which has partly been attributed to higher oil prices.

“Expect, therefore, little change in the assessment of the outlook, with(ECB) President (Mario Draghi) again likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook and the lack of upward trend in underlying inflation, which will allow him to ignore the early calls from some quarters for the ECB to begin the process of normalizing policy,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said.

Janet Yellen

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy meeting showed that Fed officials think that proposed tax cuts under the incoming administration could lead to higher rates. And investors hoping for some more clues on what that means for policy will be tuning into two speeches set to be delivered next week by Fed chair Janet Yellen.

On Wednesday, she will deliver a speech titled ‘The goals of monetary policy and how we pursue them’ to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, followed by a Q&A session. And on Thursday she is slated to deliver a speech on ‘The economic outlook and the conduct of monetary policy’ at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

“We see limited scope for her remarks to sound hawkish as the key source of upside risks (fiscal stimulus) remains as uncertain as ever,” said strategists at TD Securities.

“Comments on labor market tightness will lend a constructive tone, but in true Yellen fashion should be balanced by emphasis on a gradual pace of policy firming and lingering downside risks to inflation.”

US earnings

Earnings season picks up steam as more than 30 companies listed on the S&P, 500 are slated to report results. With financials’ surge at the end of 2016 pushing them to clock the second-largest gains among the S&P 500′s 11 major sectors, investors will be watching to see if Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citi will report upbeat results. Investors will also be looking beyond banks, with Netflix, IBM and rail operator CSX also slated to post results.