AI could lead to downfall of humanity

Artificial intelligence (AI) poses a threat to humanity’s existence, according to a startling new report.

The rise of the machines could ultimately lead to the downfall of humanity, it has been suggested, if it is not controlled properly, according to express.co.uk.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Global Risk study pinpoints AI as one of the dangers that the world faces this year.

Experts have touted the evolution of technology as exacerbating the threat to geopolitical stability, job security and social relationships in recent years.

The report, which surveyed 750 experts, said that the eventual rise of AI could lead to humans either becoming extinct, or losing their place as the dominant species on the planet.

With AI having the potential to develop consciousness, the report fears that the machines objectives may not fall in line with humanity’s, and ultimately we could become a nuisance to them.

It said that as the use of AI become commonplace, so do the risks of these applications operating in unforeseeable ways or outside the control of humans.

Many experts, including Stephen Hawking and Bill Gates, have expressed concern over the potential rise of AI, believing that it does create a risk for us.

The report continues: “Some serious thinkers fear that AI could one day pose an existential threat: A ‘super intelligence’ might pursue goals that prove not to be aligned with the continued existence of humankind.”

John Drzik, president of global risks and specialties at risk management firm Marsh, which helped on the report, said that while AI could benefit humans in many ways, it also adds risk to already heightened global tensions.

He said: "Artificial intelligence will enable us to address some of the great issues of our age, such as climate change and population growth, much more effectively.

"However, increased reliance on AI will dramatically exacerbate existing risks, such as cyber, making the development of mitigation measures just as crucial.”