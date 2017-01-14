Scientists: Moon likely formed 4.51 billion years ago

A new analysis of lunar rocks brought to Earth by Apollo 14 astronauts in 1971 suggested that the moon formed 4.51 billion years ago — just 60 million years after the solar system itself took shape.

The new finding, which was published in the journal Science Advances, should settle a long-standing debate, news.xinhuanet.com reported.

Some previous studies have come up with similar estimates, while others have argued for a younger moon that coalesced 150 million to 200 million years after the solar system was born.

"We are really sure that this age is very, very robust," said lead author Melanie Barboni of the University of California, Los Angeles, the US.

The scientists conducted uranium-lead dating on fragments of the mineral zircon extracted from Apollo 14 lunar samples.

Barboni said she is studying more zircons from the samples, but doesn't expect it to change her estimate of 4.51 billion years for the moon's age, possibly 4.52 billion years at the most.

She and her colleagues are eager to learn more about the moon's history and, in turn, the evolution of early Earth and the entire solar system.