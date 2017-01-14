1,000 psychiatric beds inaugurated

Health Desk

Health Minister Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi inaugurated 1,000 psychiatric beds at 31 universities of medical sciences in 58 cities and 66 hospitals via video conference on Saturday.

He also inaugurated 120 psychiatric beds in a ceremony in Ahvaz in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The health minister also launched a bone marrow transplant ward at Shafa Hospital in Ahvaz — with a capacity of 18 hospital beds — which was established at cost of 110 billion rials ($3.6 million).

The bone marrow transplant ward, which sprawls over three floors in a built-up area of 2,700sq.m., includes specialized operation theater, six general beds, 12 quarantined beds, educational areas and support services.

In addition, Shahid Baqaei No. 2 Hospital, with capacity of 400 beds, will be inaugurated in Ahvaz by mid-March.

Also, Deputy Health Minister Mohammad Aqajani said the country needs 8,000 psychiatric beds. He said the beds are inaugurated as part of the Health Overhaul Plan.

Currently, 7,566 psychiatric beds are available in the state-run sector while 1,961 beds are under private sector management, he added.

"With the inauguration of 1,000 new beds, we will witness an improvement in clinical services for psychiatric cares."

According to him, the new beds will be inaugurated in the deprived regions of the country.