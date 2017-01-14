Women's role in media vital

None of the problems facing the society, government and country can be resolved without the media, said the first vice president.

Es'haq Jahangiri was addressing the Festival of Woman, Family and Media at Iran National Library and Archives in Tehran on Saturday, which was also attended by the president's wife Sahebeh Rouhani, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Shahindokht Molaverdi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guaidance Reza Salehi Amiri and a group of journalists.

He said sometimes the people's views vary from the reality. Thus, he added, public opinion is more important than the facts of the society.

He said efforts should be made to help bring the image created by the media of the society closer to the reality.

"This objective can be achieved if the media plan their activities on basis of dialogue and free circulation of information," he said.

The first vice president said women played a significant role in all achievements in Iran in the economic, political and cultural fields.

He said women are more active than men in some fields including education, art, management, diplomacy, sports and entrepreneurship.

Jahangiri said the media has also benefited from the presence of women, adding the government should pave the way for the progress of female journalists and artists and those involved in social arenas and local media.

Speaking at the same event, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Shahindokht Molaverdi said, mass media have had multilateral functions since olden times and attempted to raise and pursue the demands of women.

She added that a woman, in every position and role, will become confident when she receives respect and recognizes that the society pursues her desires.

"The media has reflected the fundamental demands of women and households in the past 100 years," she added, pointing out that the female-related issues have been brought up in the media since the Constitutional Revolution (1905-1911) until the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Molaverdi noted that with active participation in the Islamic Revolution, Iranian women displayed divergent characteristics. She added that they stood shoulder to shoulder with men during the Iraqi-imposed war (1980-88) as well as the construction periods and participated in higher education institutes and in economic and political activities.

The official said presently the media pays more attention to issues relating to women, noting women also seek roles in the political process.

"Given the comprehensiveness of mass communication means, life without media is not imaginable.

"Members of the households, including women, are exposed to the media since childhood. Thus, efforts should be made to recognize the priorities and adopt efficient strategies to improve relations among women, family and media."

Molaverdi believed that women play a significant role in the development of media culture and those involved in related activities are innovative and inspired.

The official said women constitute half of those active in the media, adding 40 percent of managing directors are women. "25 publications are issued for women nationwide," she noted.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi Amiri said women are considered the main element of human development in Iran. "We can't talk about change and reform in the society and neglect the important role played by women in this respect."

He believed that establishing unity and integration in the country is not achievable without the cooperation of women.

The minister said no change in lifestyle can take place without women.

The official noted that media can perform well in a society in which cultural development is the top priority.

Amiri said cultural development can't materialize without the participation of half of the country’s population.

"Attempts should be made to provide opportunity for active participation of women in all arenas of the society," he said, adding that women's capabilities should be improved to enable them to use this opportunity.