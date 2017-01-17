West doing nothing to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Analyst

The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Chief Federica Mogherini has declared that the bloc would respect UN resolutions against annexation of East Jerusalem al-Quds by Israel and would not follow the US in moving the EU embassy from Tel Aviv to East Jerusalem al-Quds. Mogherini was responding to US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said that he would move American embassy to East Jerusalem al-Quds. The EU official also emphasized that Israel's settlement activities are impeding the so-called Middle East peace talks.

Stephen Lendman, author and radio host from Chicago, says the EU and the US have shown that they are not serious to settle the conflict between Palestinians and the Israeli regime.

“There is really no prospect for resolving the conflict” between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Lendman told Press TV’s Top 5 on Tuesday.

“There is no chance in the world [because] the European Union (EU) won’t do anything, Trump won’t do anything and the conflict will go on for another four years,” he said.

“Trump has appointed two orthodox youths as his ambassador to Israel and chief negotiator, respectively, supporting unlimited settlement expansions, which means the prospect for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is zero,” the commentator noted.

According to the analyst, the sole policy that can settle the conflict is imposing international sanctions against the Israeli regime in order to push it to end occupation of Palestine.

He further touched upon the seizure of 85 percent of historical Palestinian lands by Israelis as an important hurdle on the way of resolving the conflict, noting that “the only solution ... is one state for all its people.”

Since the early years of the 20th century, Israelis have started occupying Palestinian territories and, despite limited measures by regional states, the occupiers have been able to go ahead with their expansionist policies.

The Israeli regime has defied several international demands to stop illegal settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territories, because the Tel Aviv regime has been supported by the United Kingdom and the United States.