Israeli forces gun down Palestinian over alleged stabbing attempt

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian over a purported stabbing attempt in the occupied West Bank in yet another act of violence against Palestinians.

The incident took place at a checkpoint near the city of Tulkarem on Tuesday.

Locals identified the victim as Nidal Daoud Mahdawi, 44.

Witnesses the Palestinian Ma’an news agency that Mahdawi approached the checkpoint, but gunshots were heard and the man was seen falling to the ground.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed that an assailant, who was “armed with a knife, attempted to stab an [Israeli] soldier,” and the Israeli forces "fired towards the attacker, resulting in his death."

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that no Israelis were injured in the incident.

Over the past months, Tel Aviv regime forces have fatally shot many Palestinians in the occupied territories, claiming that they sought to carry out attacks against Israelis.

Tel Aviv has come under fire for using violence against Palestinians and adopting a policy of shoot-to-kill.

The occupied lands have witnessed tensions ever since Israeli forces imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

According to Palestinian media, over 270 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since October 2015, when the tensions intensified.