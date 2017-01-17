RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 18, 2017 0152 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:175946
Publish Date: Tue, 17 Jan 2017 22:07:31 GMT
Service: Iran

East Libya forces take control of Daesh stronghold in Benghazi

East Libya forces take control of Daesh stronghold in Benghazi

Forces loyal to the government in eastern Libya have gained control of one of the last strongholds of Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Benghazi.

Following a two-day onslaught backed by heavy weaponry and air strikes, the Libyan National Army (LNA) troops captured Benghazi’s southwestern district of Bosnaib from the Daesh terrorists, Fadel al-Hassi, an officer in the LNA's special forces, said.

According to medical sources, 25 LNA troops, including two field commanders, lost their lives and 45 others were injured during the battle. The number of casualties from the Daesh side is still unknown.

 

Libya has faced a power vacuum since the downfall of its longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country has been grappling with chaos and the emergence of numerous militants, including Daesh Takfiri terrorists, who are concentrated in Iraq and Syria.

The north African country has two rival governments. One is based in the eastern port city of Tobruk and its rival government, backed by the United Nations (UN), is based in Tripoli, the main port city in the western side of the country.

Despite attempts to establish peace and order, stability is yet to be restored in Libya, which is stuck in political strife and violence.

   
KeyWords
East Libya
Daesh
Benghazi
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2289 sec