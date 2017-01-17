East Libya forces take control of Daesh stronghold in Benghazi

Forces loyal to the government in eastern Libya have gained control of one of the last strongholds of Daesh Takfiri terrorists in Benghazi.

Following a two-day onslaught backed by heavy weaponry and air strikes, the Libyan National Army (LNA) troops captured Benghazi’s southwestern district of Bosnaib from the Daesh terrorists, Fadel al-Hassi, an officer in the LNA's special forces, said.

According to medical sources, 25 LNA troops, including two field commanders, lost their lives and 45 others were injured during the battle. The number of casualties from the Daesh side is still unknown.

Libya has faced a power vacuum since the downfall of its longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country has been grappling with chaos and the emergence of numerous militants, including Daesh Takfiri terrorists, who are concentrated in Iraq and Syria.

The north African country has two rival governments. One is based in the eastern port city of Tobruk and its rival government, backed by the United Nations (UN), is based in Tripoli, the main port city in the western side of the country.

Despite attempts to establish peace and order, stability is yet to be restored in Libya, which is stuck in political strife and violence.