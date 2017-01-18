UN: West Bank annexation will destroy peace talks

The United Nations has warned that any attempt made by Israel to annex Palestinian land will destroy further prospects of peace talks.

The UN’s envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, gave the warning on Tuesday while addressing the UNSC which had met for the first time since the adoption of a resolution calling for an end to Israel’s illegal settlement activities.

Mladenov made the remarks in response to calls by several Israeli ministers for annexation of Palestinian land.

“Calls have been made for the annexation of parts of or the whole of Area C…Such divisive positions risk destroying the prospects for peace," he stressed.

On December 23, the UNSC passed Resolution 2334 with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by the US. It condemned the establishment of settlements by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories as a “flagrant violation under international law,” which it said was “dangerously imperiling the viability” of peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

More than half a million Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank including East Jerusalem al-Quds. The international community regards the settlements as illegal as they are built on private Palestinian lands. Israel has defied international calls for a halt to its settlement activities.