Zarif arrives in Switzerland

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Zurich, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Zarif was welcomed by Iranian Charge d'affaires in Bern Mehdi Abedi, IRNA reported.

Foreign Minister Zarif is scheduled to deliver a speech at World Economic Forum meeting in Davos today.

The WEF meeting will last for four days at the presence of world's political and economic leaders in the Ski resort city of Davos.

Zarif will leave Switzerland for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the conditions of Muslims in Myanmar.