UK inflation rate jumps to 1.6%

Rising air fares and food prices helped to push up UK inflation in December to its highest rate since July 2014.

The annual rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 1.6 percent last month — up from 1.2 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said.

And higher costs for imported materials and fuels pushed up producer prices, BBC reported.

The fall in the pound since the Brexit vote was starting to feed into the economy, said the BBC's economics editor, Kamal Ahmed.

ONS head of inflation Mike Prestwood said: "This is the highest CPI has been for over two years, though the annual rate remains below the Bank of England's target and low by historical standards.

"Rising air fares and food prices, along with petrol prices falling less than last December, all helped to push up the rate of inflation.

"Rising raw material costs also continued to push up the prices of goods leaving factories."

Inflation means inflation, but who wins?

Separate producer price inflation figures showed that the price of goods bought from factories rose 2.7 percent in December compared with a year ago, as manufacturers started to pass on the higher input costs they are facing following the fall in the pound.

The prices paid by factories for raw materials and energy jumped by 15.8 percent over the year — the largest increase since September 2011.

Consumer inflation as measured by the Retail Prices Index (RPI), which includes housing costs, rose to 2.5 percent in December from 2.2 percent the previous month.

Brexit effect

Tom Stevenson, an investment director at Fidelity International, said: "Inflation is back with a vengeance.

"We could see sterling fall even further in the lead-up to the prime minister pulling the trigger on Article 50. This will translate into further inflation in the short term."

After the Brexit vote, sterling fell sharply against many currencies and is about down about 20 percent against the dollar and 13 percent against the euro since the June referendum.

In a speech on Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK would leave the single market, although the pound rose sharply following her speech.

On Monday, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said that UK consumers faced headwinds this year as spending could be hit by rising prices from the weaker pound.

He said the UK's recovery was increasingly reliant on consumers, making it vulnerable to the risk of a fall in spending power.