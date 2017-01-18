Inflation dilemma threatens to spoil ECB wish for a boring year

President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi wanted to become boring in 2017. He may not be so lucky.

As he heads into what he hoped would be a year of steady-as-she-goes decisions — changing neither interest rates nor the bank’s program of quantitative easing (QE) through buying up bonds — critics on both flanks are ready to disturb his tranquility, according to FT.

On the one hand, influential voices in Germany, motor of the eurozone, are increasingly concerned by the bank’s loose monetary policies at a time when rising inflation is eroding returns for savers. The ECB could come under growing pressure for further cuts to QE should German inflation persist or climb.

On the other hand, economists disappointed with the decision in December to trim QE fear that the bank will destroy the credibility of its central mission — to keep inflation close to two percent — if it succumbs to any pressure to scale back bond purchases.

They say the ECB has become the opposite of boring — which in central banking terms means reacting to economic news in a predictable way. Far from behaving consistently, they believe that Draghi and his colleagues on the bank’s governing council have fundamentally changed tack by signaling that they want to stand pat this year.

“Their message until recently was that they were always ready to respond,” said Richard Barwell, an economist at BNP Paribas Investment Partners. “The objectives now seem much more modest and their actions a lot less courageous.”

Barwell said that the bank looks more like an institution doing enough to avoid deflation than one concerned with hitting its inflation target. “There is a danger you’ll lose credibility: there’s a world of difference between an unconstrained inflation targeter and a constrained deflation avoider,” he said.

Draghi led the bank into a significant change at its last monetary policy meeting in December, sanctioning a scaling-back of its monthly QE purchases but extending the duration of the program. The bank decided that from April it would buy €60 billion of bonds a month until the end of this year, down from the current €80 billion.

By taking that step, the ECB hoped to remove itself from the political fray in 2017 — a crucial national election year for Europe. The Netherlands and France vote in the spring before a poll in the autumn in Germany, where the bank’s interest rate cuts and government bond purchases are notoriously unpopular.

There is no expectation that Thursday’s monetary policy meeting will change borrowing costs or QE. Without a drastic economic deterioration, Draghi also wants to maintain 'a steady hand' at this year’s other seven meetings and stick to the package he announced in December.

Price pressures are weaker than the ECB’s target of just under two percent and a more severe bout of inflation is unlikely. Inflation for the region is 1.7 percent and is still expected to come in at below the ECB’s target in 2019, according to current projections.