January 18, 2017

News ID:175976
Publish Date: Wed, 18 Jan 2017 14:56:52 GMT
Service: Iran

Tatarstan seeks promotion of ties with Iran

Tatarstan seeks promotion of ties with Iran

Tatarstan Prime Minister Ildar Khalikov stressed his country’s great interest in developing relations with Iran.

 He made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Iranian Consulate General Office in Kazan,  Ali Beman Eqbali, IRNA reported.

He said he has issued firm orders to different sectors in his country to make necessary planning for promoting ties with Iran especially in economic areas.

The prime minister stressed the importance Kazan attaches to enhancing cultural and scientific cooperation with Iran and said he has asked universities, research centers and sports and tourism organizations plan for exchange of experiences and delegations with Iran.

 

   
