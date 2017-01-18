RSS
News ID:175977
Publish Date: Wed, 18 Jan 2017 15:04:26 GMT
Service: Health

Millions with metabolic syndrome not getting sufficient vitamin E

Millions with metabolic syndrome not getting sufficient vitamin E

A study from Oregon State University shows that people with metabolic syndrome may not be getting sufficient amounts of vitamin E — an antioxidant vital for cell protection, gene expression and immune function.

The study also suggested that conventional tests for levels of vitamin E in the blood may not be as accurate as previously thought, UPI reported.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of risk factors that increase a persons' risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and other health issues.

Obesity, high triglyceride levels, low HDL cholesterol and high fasting sugar are conditions that make up metabolic syndrome.

The research showed that people with metabolic syndrome need about 30-50 percent more vitamin E than those who are generally healthy.

People with metabolic syndrome had lower bioavailability of vitamin E. This study clearly demonstrates that people with metabolic syndrome need a higher intake of this vitamin.

Research found that people with metabolic syndrome retained 30-50 percent more vitamin E than healthy people. The body excretes unneeded vitamin E, so by retaining that much, researchers discovered that people with metabolic syndrome were not getting enough of it.

   
