Iran boasts one of safest bloods worldwide

Health Desk

Blood products produced in Iran is among the safest in the world based on viral genomes and HIV tests conducted by European laboratories on 2.5 million units of excess plasma dispatched by Iran Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO).

Head of IBTO Ali Akbar Pourfathollah further stated that 2.1 million units of blood are donated by 1½ million Iranians each year.

The organization, he said, has attained self-sufficiency in blood products and currently 27 blood units are donated for every 1,000 persons.

IBTO produces 400,000 liters of excess plasma which are turned into plasma-based drugs using the vacant capacities of European blood chromatography centers and returned to Iran for domestic consumption, he added.

He also said IBTO is planning to raise the safety of blood.

Pourfathollah continued that IBTO aims to produce plasma-based drugs entirely from Iranian plasma.

Based on Vision 2025, the organization seeks to increase plasma chromatography capacity to one million liters, he added.

IBTO is launching comprehensive centers to receive blood and plasma donations across the country.

With the establishment of these centers, it will be possible for donors to give plasma, platelets and stem cells.

At present, the country's annual platelet utilization rate stands at one million units.