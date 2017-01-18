Health system witnesses significant development

Reduction in the out-of-pocket expenses for medical treatment was among the main pledges of the incumbent government before coming into power. The government pursued the objective very seriously after taking office and the Health Overhaul Plan has been implemented since May 2014.

The implementation of Health Overhaul Plan has been a big step towards reducing the financial burden of patients who not only had to bear the pain of their ailment but also find a solution for paying off treatment costs.

Although the government has sustained heavy financial burden and criticisms, the plan was received warmly by the people in a way that it has turned into one of the most important and effective achievements of incumbent government during the past 3½ years.

The government shoulders a major part of the financial burden associated with the plan, while the people pay only three to 10 percent of their treatment expenses in hospitals and medical centers.

The people, especially low-income groups, have warmly welcomed the plan since they can receive treatment with the least concern.

With the implementation of the Health Overhaul Plan, the number of visits to hospitals increased significantly, initially creating some problems for medical centers. However, when people realized that the plan will remain in force, the number of visits to medical centers decreased gradually.

Equipping hospitals and establishing new wards, setting up numerous specialized medical centers and hiring specialized physicians for full-time positions in governmental and university- affiliated medical centers are among the major positive impacts of the plan.

In fact, the implementation of the Health Overhaul Plan was in line with the guidelines of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who said the patients should not have any hardship except bearing the pain of their ailment.

Head of Ilam University of Medical Sciences Ali Delpisheh said Health Overhaul Plan has been among the most important social schemes undertaken by the incumbent government.

He said since the beginning of the plan, more than 160,000 patients have been admitted to nine state-run hospitals of Ilam Province.

"About 100,000 persons have undergone surgeries while more than three million outpatient visits were made to specialized centers and 11,000 women gave birth naturally during the period."

Delpisheh said with the implementation of Health Overhaul Plan, 200 physicians have been dispatched to Ilam Province, of whom 150 are specialists.

He believed that a significant decline in the out-of-pocket expenses for medical treatment is among the most outstanding achievements of the Health Overhaul Plan.

He said with the implementation of the plan, about $16.6 million has been made available to hospitals on the province for modernizing and equipping hospitals.