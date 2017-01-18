IRCS provides training on how to deal with natural disasters

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is implementing Khadem Scheme to train all Iranian families on ways to respond to natural disasters, said the deputy head of the society.

Hamid Jamaleddini further said that based on the plan, all Iranian families would undergo training on how to deal with crises.

IRCS staff will make home calls 12 times and impart training of between five and 10 minutes duration each session, he said.

He said some 100 billion rials ($3.3 million) has so far been spent on the project.

Jamaleddini continued that 99 percent of Iranian cities are prone to earthquake. This makes rescue trainings essential, he said.

He said the Sixth Five-Year Economic Development Plan (2017-2022) underlines the importance of preventing crises and increasing training programs for the public.

Creating a sense of logical concern among people regarding earthquakes is necessary. People in Iran are neither fully informed nor prepared for such a natural calamity.

According to an IRCS study, nearly 60 percent of Iranians said they were completely unaware about the natural disasters and their consequences while 64 percent said their knowledge was very limited.

Since two of the world’s 20 worst earthquakes have taken place in Iran’s Roudbar (Gilan Province) and Bam (Kerman Province), educating people is of high importance.

IRCS is among the top five relief organizations in the world.

Extensive humanitarian activities undertaken by IRCS have made it an exemplary member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

IRCS, which has modern equipment, is the largest relief organization in Iran.

Although Iran joined IFRC in 1924, great efforts by philanthropic members of the organization, especially the youth, volunteers and aid workers, have led to significant progress in the IRCS.