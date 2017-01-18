Kenya gets new tea market in Iran after UN embargo lifted

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has found a new markets for tea in Iran after the United Nations lifted a 10-year embargo.

According to KTDA National Chairman Peter Kanyago, the agency will continue expanding the orthodox tea product in order to dislodge India and Sri Lanka that has dominated the market over the years, nation.co.ke reported.

"We have done heavy marketing and penetration to the two market frontiers [Iran and Russia] as we intend to be heavy orthodox tea producers and [we plan to] eject the prevailing markets in the world," said Kanyago.

However, he said the current production of orthodox tea is not sufficient to meet the new market demand.

The Iran and Russian markets require at least 10,000 to 12,000 tons of orthodox tea but Kenya only produces three percent of the tea from three factories in the country.

Orthodox teas are whole leaf teas produced using the traditional process and they generally fetch higher prices than those processed by the crush, tear and curl (CTC) process which is common with black tea leaves.