Injury toll in Plasco building fire runs into 119

The number of people wounded at the Plasco Trade Center Thursday big fire has risen to 119, said an official at the Tehran Emergency Center.

Hassan Abbasi told IRNA that four firefighters have also been hospitalized because of their injuries.

The ambulances of the Tehran Emergency Center have been put on full alert to help the victims, Abbasi said.

Plasco Trade Center, the 17-storey building, collapsed on Thursday while a number of firefighters were in the center to rescue those trapped in the huge fire.