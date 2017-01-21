Iran delegation in Astana for Syria talks

A delegation of Iranian diplomats headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Saturday for negotiations aimed at discussing the war in Syria.

The two-day talks, organized by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, will start on Monday with the representatives of the Syrian government and opposition in attendance.

The Iranian delegation will be consulting with its Russian and Turkish counterparts to facilitate the intra-Syrian negotiations.

Speaking to Iran’s national TV in Astana, Ansari said Iran will pursue a four-point plan that it put forward two years ago.

The proposal includes plans to safeguard Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and put all issues to the vote of the Syrian people, he noted, adding that Iran will pursue the same plan in the Astana talks.

Ansari also rejected any decision on the fate of the Syrian nation by foreign players, stressing, “Our duty is to facilitate Syrian-Syrian talks and make preparations for referring the Syrian nation to a public vote.”

He made it clear that Iran will only try to help the political settlement of crisis in Syria and contribute to serious negotiations between the Syrian parties.

Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari, an experienced negotiator involved in past failed talks in Geneva, will head the government delegation in Astana.

The United Nations' peace envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will also attend, alongside representatives of Russia and Turkey.

Mohammad Alloush of the Jaish al-Islam militant group will lead a "military delegation" of around eight people.

Coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey helped bring about an agreement on the evacuation of terrorists in the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo late last year. A cease-fire was also negotiated for the city which was captured by the Syrian Army and, as the agreement held, the way was paved for its extension to the entire country.

Although Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the talks would prioritize reaching a cease-fire, Damascus has insisted it will seek a "comprehensive" political solution to the conflict that has killed more than 300,000 and displaced over half of the country's population.

Russia said this week that the objective was to "consolidate" the cease-fire and to involve rebel field commanders in the "political process" to end the bloodshed, creating a basis for a new round of UN-hosted negotiations in Geneva next month.