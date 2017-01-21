RSS
News ID:176131
Publish Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 13:48:56 GMT
Service: Iran

Scientists enter Hawaii dome in Mars space mission study

Scientists enter Hawaii dome in Mars space mission study

Six scientists have entered a dome perched atop a remote volcano in Hawaii, the US, where they will spend the next eight months in isolation to simulate life for astronauts traveling to Mars, the University of Hawaii said.

The study is designed to help NASA better understand human behavior and performance during long space missions as the US space agency explores plans for a manned mission to the Red Planet, reuters.com wrote.

"I’m proud of the part we play in helping reduce the barriers to a human journey to Mars,” said Kim Binsted, the mission's principal investigator.

The crew will perform geological field work and basic daily tasks in the 365-square-meters dome, located in an abandoned quarry 2.5km above sea level on the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

There is little vegetation and the scientists will have no contact with the outside world, said the university, which operates the dome.

Communications with a mission control team will be time-delayed to match the 20-minute travel time of radio waves passing between Earth and Mars.

The university said, "Daily routines include food preparation from only shelf-stable ingredients, exercise, research and fieldwork aligned with NASA’s planetary exploration expectations."

The project is intended to create guidelines for future missions to Mars — some 56 million km away — a long-term goal of the US human space program.

The NASA-funded study, known as the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (Hi-SEAS), is the fifth of its kind.

   
