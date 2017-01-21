African bond issuance slumps to six-year low

Sovereign bond issuance by African countries plunged to its lowest level since 2010 last year as skittish investors pushed up yields and balked at much of the proposed new borrowing.

Stripping out South Africa, sub-Saharan countries managed to get just one hard-currency bond issue away last year. Even that, a five-year $750-million bond issued by Ghana in September, had to be scaled down from plans to borrow $1 billion over 10 years amid investors’ fears that the west African state would struggle to meet its fiscal targets, according to FT.

This compares poorly with the period from 2013 to 2015, when sub-Saharan states (ex South Africa) issued $21 bonds, raising a total of $18 billion, according to data compiled by Exotix Partners, an investment bank focused on smaller markets, as the first chart showed.

Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix, said last year’s weak issuance was largely due to a weak external backdrop, with low commodity prices and tepid enthusiasm for emerging markets among international investors.

This resulted in a ‘big dislocation in yields,’ which surged beyond 12 percent for African commodity exporters, before falling back to around eight percent later in the year.

“A lot of countries probably couldn’t afford to issue. The only countries that could probably didn’t want to,” said Culverhouse.

Yvonne Mhango, sub-Saharan economist at Renaissance Capital, said another factor behind the issuance drought was that many countries are looking to implement fiscal consolidation, either to stop their debt levels rising further and their credit ratings being cut, or because they have been forced to cut spending to secure support from the International Monetary Fund.

“If you have countries that have been asked to rein in their spending then it implies that the need to raise extra funding falls,” said Mhango.

Graham Stock, head of emerging market sovereign research at BlueBay Asset Management, said the lack of an IMF program caused investors to shun Zambia’s overtures, while oil producers, such as Angola, were out of favor amid low global prices.

“We had a number of oil producers that might have issued last year but are still struggling to demonstrate that they have got their finances suitably adjusted to manage higher debt levels,” said Stock, who said more broadly: “Last year was unusual in that there weren’t many governments that needed to issue and the ones that would have liked to have done so weren’t in a position to do so.”

He forecasts a pick-up in issuance this year from the likes of Zambia (assuming it does enter an IMF program), Kenya and oil producers such as Nigeria, Angola and Gabon, as their finances improve in line with recovering crude prices. “I think the markets can probably absorb that,” he said.

Mhango also believes Nigeria will try to borrow this year, given it is one of the relatively few major countries in the region with an expansionary budget. Kenya is another possibility, she said, although it may opt for a syndicated loan instead.

However, Mhango is skeptical that the finances of most commodity producers have improved enough to support issuance at a yield they can afford, given a backdrop of rising US interest rates.

Culverhouse warns that the days when African countries could borrow at rates of 5-6 percent, as Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Namibia all did between 2012 and 2015, “have probably gone”.

“It’s maybe 7-8 percent and higher for the weaker risks [now], so do you want to borrow, can you afford to?”

However, Stock said that the fact that a wave of 10-year bonds issued in 2007 and 2008 are now approaching maturity means governments will be keen to refinance.

Moreover, the timing may be propitious. With countries such as Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Turkey and the Philippines, typically rated triple or double-B, currently in the market, Stock said: “The next move might be to see more issuance from the highest yielders,” such as those in Africa.

However, John Ashbourne, Africa economist at Capital Economics, is more downbeat, believing that the 2013-15 period of strong African issuance will ultimately prove to have been an ‘outlier’.

“Frankly, the market got a bit ahead of itself when it came to African debt. There was a lot of optimism and some of that was probably misplaced,” Ashbourne said.

“There was a huge surge in market interest in African government debt, which I don’t see repeating anytime soon. People probably got a bit carried away, to be honest, with the whole ‘Africa Rising’ narrative. That’s over now.

“There was very little discrimination between African borrowers. The yields were often very similar to each other” and ‘incredibly low’, fueling a borrowing binge.

With several African commodity exporters also having seen their currencies slide precipitously against the resurgent dollar in recent years, “policymakers will be more reluctant to borrow now in dollars as they have been reminded what can happen.”

Furthermore, “Mozambique is now essentially in default,” Ashbourne said. “That means the headlines we will see about African debt over the next few months will be almost universally negative.”

Combined with slowing African economic growth and flagging optimism, that will mean “less willingness to borrow and less willingness to lend,” he added.

One other issue overhanging African fixed income is the size of the continent’s accumulated debt pile.