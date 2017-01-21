Optimistic youth, main assets of Iran

Iranian youth are future managers, thus empowering and educating them will help ensure a bright future for the country, said minister for sports and youth.

Addressing the Congress of Youth Affairs Management, at Tehran's Olympic Hotel on Saturday, Masoud Soltanifar said collaboration among organizing institutes is a prerequisite for making optimal use of their potentials.

"We are duty-bound to promote hope among Iranian youth," he said, adding national determination is needed for achieving the objective.

He said youth participation could help improve welfare and satisfaction among the younger generation.

The minister noted that National Youth Council would meet subsequently to devise ways to help officials and youth to pursue affairs pertaining to this section of the society.

Soltanifar added that optimistic and energetic youth are the main assets of the country.

"The incumbent government tries its best to remove the barriers that prevent organized participation of the youth in various affairs," he said, pointing out that that the number of youth's non-governmental organizations, operating nationwide, has increased from 50 to 1,500."

A significant amount of funds, he said, has been allocated to youth affairs in the Sixth Development Plan (2017-2022), adding this will help bring about a major development in the sector.

The minister said youth involvement in NGOs will help augment their capacity to take up social responsibilities.

"In the National Congress of Youth Affairs Management, we want to promote a positive attitude towards youth and create coordination among various organizations in this regard."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said development of human resources, known as human assets, is presently the core of attention in the world, stressing that youth are major assets to the country.

The minister said the Iranian youth have played a significant role in the country since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Soltanifar said late Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Revolution, termed the youth as the main pillars of government and Islamic Revolution.

"His trust in the youth is not only considered a valuable benefit for the young generation of Iran but also provides an opportunity for officials to employ the potentials of the youth."

He said Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also attaches special importance to the youth and calls them the main asset of the country.

The minister said the Leader has always recommended administrative organizations to use the great potentials of the youth.

Soltanifar said President Hassan Rouhani believes that Iranian youth have managed to put the slogan of 'We can' into action.

"All administrative organizations should be responsible for meeting the requirements of the youth and organizing their affairs."