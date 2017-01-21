Foreign officials extend condolences on Plasco building collapse

Condolences pour in from across the world over the collapse of Plasco Trade Center in Tehran which led to injury of hundreds of Iranians, death of several firefighters and missing of some firefighters.

Azerbaijan Republic President Ilham Aliyev, in a message to President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, expressed condolences over the sad occasion of fire in Plasco Trade Center which resulted in collapse on January 19. In his message, Aliyev voiced his severe grief on the sad occasion, IRNA reported.

He condoled with the bereaved families of the victims of the Plasco building inferno.

He also wished quick recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Tobias Ellwood has expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Tehran Plasco fire tragedy.

Tweeting about the Thursday tragic event in Tehran, Ellwood wrote, “Returned from Tehran today ― very sad to hear of terrible fire and building collapse in the city. Thoughts and sympathies with all affected”.

Ellwood was in Tehran on Thursday on a day-long visit.

Also, Foreign Minister of Slovenia Karl Erjavec in a message on Friday condoled Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over the sad incident of fire in Tehran Plasco Trade Center which resulted in collapse of the building on January 19.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences and grief on the sad occasion,” the message reads.

In his message, Erjavec sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims of the Plasco building inferno.

Slovenian Foreign Ministry also in a twitter message extended condolences on the tragic incident.

Also, Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran Khaled Qodoumi in a message released on Saturday, sympathized with the bereaved families of firefighters martyred during the collapse of a trade center in Tehran.

“We have been pursuing the tragic event of fire in Plasco Trade Center from the beginning and unfortunately we were informed that a number of firefighters have died after the collapse of the tower.”

He expressed deep sorrow on behalf of Palestinian nation and Hamas and offered condolences to the Iranian people as well as the firefighter's families and colleagues.

Hamas envoy prayed for the peace of dead firefighter's souls and wished quick recovery of the injured.

Head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, said on Thursday that following the collapse of the Plasco Trade Center, many firefighters are feared dead.

The 17-storey trade center, the first high-rise building of the Iranian capital, caught fire on Thursday morning and collapsed in just three hours.

According to member of Tehran City Council, Morteza Talaie, bodies of four firefighters have been recovered from the debris increasing the number of the dead firefighters to five with the one who had earlier lost his life in the hospital.