Iran-Iraq gas pipeline operational on Tuesday

Iran will begin the operation of a pipeline supplying natural gas to Iraq on Tuesday, announced Iran's oil minister on Saturday.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that the pumping of natural gas through the pipeline is slated to begin on Tuesday based on a memo signed by both countries in 2009.

The deal involves the supplies of between 20-25 million cubic meters of Iranian gas to Iraq. It was to have gone into operation in 2013 but was delayed because of security issues in Iraq. Its operation this week follows two months of intensive negotiations.

Last October, the two countries signed a similar deal on the supply of 25-40 million cubic meters to an oil station in Iraqi's Basra Province.

Also on Saturday, Iraq's Oil Ministry announced that Basrah Gas Company exported a 1,500-ton consignment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) — its first in 2017.

The company's daily LNG production has also surged to 4,300 tons per day, the ministry said. It said condensates exports stood at 22,300 cubic meters on Saturday.