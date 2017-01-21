Persian Gulf refinery to raise Euro-4 gasoline supply

More Iranian cities will be supplied with Euro-4 gasoline once the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) becomes operational, said the deputy oil minister for distribution and refining affairs.

Abbas Kazemi further noted that with the commissioning of the first phase of PGSR development project, major cities including Shiraz (Fars Province), Ahvaz (Khuzestan Province) and Bandar Abbas (Hormuzgan Province) will receive a steady supply of higher grade gasoline, Mehr News Agency reported.

The first phase of the Star refinery in Hormuzgan is expected to become fully operational by March.

Based on reports, the cities of Qom, Chabahar, Yazd, Kerman, Bushehr and Rafsanjan are now receiving limited amounts of Euro-4 gasoline.

The first phase of the refinery will have a capacity to process 120,000 bpd of gas condensate — a type of ultra light crude oil.

The refinery is owned by Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Investment Company (49 percent), Oil Industry Pension Fund Investment Company (33.1 percent) and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (17.9 percent).

Once fully operational, the refinery will produce 36 million liters per day of high-octane gasoline. The project's second phase is expected to go on stream six months after the launch of the first development phase.

The refinery's products are expected to be marketed domestically in view of its high quality while the output from other refineries will be exported. Completion of the project has been delayed several times due to a lack of funds.

International sanctions adversely affected the development of the project, but the refinery gained fresh impetus following the easing of economic, banking and trade restrictions in last January.