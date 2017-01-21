Turkish MPs pass presidential powers bill

Turkey’s parliament backed a plan to strengthen the powers of the presidency, paving the way for a national referendum on the issue in spring which could allow President Tayyip Erdogan to stay in office until 2029.

The new 18-article constitution was approved overnight with 339 votes in favor and 142 against it. The legislation needed at least 330 deputies to support it in order to go to a public vote, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Each article was put to a vote in the 550-seat parliament, where the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) enjoys a comfortable majority. At least 330 votes – a three-fifths majority – were needed to adopt the constitutional change.

Immediately after the bill was approved, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the "last word" would be had by the people in a referendum, expected to be held in April.

The leader of the main opposition CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said after the voting that his party would fight the changes in their referendum campaign.

The reform would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament – powers that the two main opposition parties say strip away balances to Erdogan's power.

Erdogan assumed the presidency, a largely ceremonial position, in 2014 after over a decade as prime minister with the ruling AKP, which he co-founded. Since then, pushing his powers to the limit, he has continued to dominate politics by dint of his personal popularity.

The government insists the proposals to create an executive presidency will ensure simpler and more effective leadership, but critics fear they will edge Turkey toward one-man rule.

The bill would create an executive presidency for the first time in modern Turkey and give the president the power to appoint and fire ministers.

In addition, the post of prime minister will be abolished for the first time in the country's history and replaced by a vice president, or perhaps several.

Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan hailed parliament’s early-morning decision and said "God willing the people will give the true decision, the final decision" that he said would catapult Turkey to a stronger position.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency for almost six months following the July 15 failed coup that tried to overthrow Erdogan.

It was extended earlier this month meaning that campaigning for the referendum will take place under the emergency.

The debate takes place during a tense period after a bloody 2016 which saw multiple terror attacks by Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists

The political instability has contributed to the lira's continuous decline in value against the US dollar, and worries over the already fragile economy.