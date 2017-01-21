Pakistan market bomb kills over 20

A bomb exploded at a market in a mainly Shia area of Pakistan's northwestern tribal belt on Saturday, killing at least 22 people and wounding dozens of others, officials said.

The bomb detonated in a crowded vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border, AFP reported.

"Troops from army and (paramilitary) Frontier Corps are under taking relief and rescue operations," the Pakistan military said in a statement.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, the governor for Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 40 people were wounded in the blast, 12 critically.

Video footage from the site showed chaotic scenes with people running and shouting in panic and victims strewn in front of vegetables shops among smashed crates and pushcarts.

Victims could be heard screaming and crying while ambulances arrived at the site with sirens blaring.

Ikramullah Khan, a senior government official in Parachinar, said that the blast was caused by an IED (improvised explosive device) hidden in a vegetable box.

In a telephone call to AFP, the Hakimullah Mehsud faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In December 2015 an IED blast at the same market killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 30.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed grief over the latest loss of life, his office said in a statement.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, urging an all-out international campaign against terrorism.

“Terrorism is the most important security challenge in the region and the world, which has targeted peace and security of countries and nations without any exceptions,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

Kurram is one of Pakistan's seven semiautonomous tribal districts which are governed according to local laws and customs.

Pakistan's Army launched an operation in June 2014 to wipe out terrorist bases in northwestern tribal areas and bring an end to a bloody insurgency that has cost thousands of civilian lives since 2004.

It has conducted a series of military offensives as well as concerted efforts to block terrorists' sources of funding.

Last year the country recorded its lowest number of killings since 2007 when the Pakistani Taliban was formed.

But the remnants of terrorist groups are still able to carry out periodic bloody attacks.