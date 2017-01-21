RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

January 21, 2017 0712 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:176150
Publish Date: Sat, 21 Jan 2017 18:43:33 GMT
Service: Iran

Tile, ceramic exports earn $272m

Tile, ceramic exports earn $272m

Iran exported 100 million square meters of tiles and ceramics, worth $272 million in the 10 months to January 20.

Head of Iran Tile and Ceramic Producers Guild Association, Mohammad Roushanfekr, said on Saturday that export of tile and ceramics in the 10-month period rose by seven percent in terms of weight but fell by 29 percent in terms of value compared to the figures for the same time span a year earlier, IRNA reported.

He added that African markets in Somalia, Uganda, Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria, Niger, Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana were the targets of Iranian products.

Roushanfekr said 134 factories are currently producing tile and ceramic in Iran.

He added that 44 tile and ceramics factories are also under construction.

Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Georgia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Uzbekistan, the UAE and Armenia are main importers of Iranian tiles and ceramic products, the official added.

   
KeyWords
tile
ceramic
export
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0452 sec