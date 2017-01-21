Majidi to shoot first English film in India

Iranian director Majid Majidi will shoot his first English language title, 'Floating Gardens', in India.

According to IRNA, the Iranian director is in India to select an appropriate location for the flick. It is said that Majidi's film will be recorded in Mumbai, Delhi, Kashmir and the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will act in this film which will be produced by Mumbai-based banner Eye Candy Films.

"Majidi's upcoming film is a powerful dramatic film and we are confident that Majidi will capture the essence of North India with his own unique vision and feel for emotional values in a very beautiful manner," said Eye Candy Films producer Shareen Mantri Kedia.

"We are the sole producers of the film and we will partner with international studios and sales companies for US and worldwide distribution as it is in English and the film will have a universal appeal."

Eye Candy Films producer Kishor Arora noted, "The movie will feature a complete Indian cast and a mix of Indian and foreign crew members. With movies like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' and 'Life of Pi' paving the way for India-specific themes and narratives and all these films having done well both critically and commercially, we think this is the right time for an Indian production house to produce an international film out of India."

Majidi's 'Children of Heaven' was the first Iranian film to receive an Oscar nomination for best foreign film.

In addition to 'Children of Heaven' (1997), his credits include acclaimed titles such as 'The Color of Paradise' (1999), 'Baran' (2001) and 'The Willow Tree' (2005).

Majidi was one of five international film directors invited by the Chinese government to create a documentary short film to introduce the city of Beijing, in preparation for the 2008 Summer Olympics.